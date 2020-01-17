Ex-US rep’s fate rests with judge in insider trading case

Breaking News
Infant dies in second suspected child abuse case
Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
1  of  114
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District Court Abilene - USD 435 Barton County Community College Bucklin - USD 459 Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Gt. Bend Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cherished Blessing Child Development Center Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 DeLoss V Smith Senior Center Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellinwood St. John's Child Development Center Ellis - St. Mary Elementary Ellsworth Seitz Drug Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Flinthills - USD 492 Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend - USD 428 Great Bend Avenues for Change Great Bend Center for Counseling Great Bend Children's Learning Center Great Bend Holy Family School Great Bend Little Blessings Preschool Great Bend Noah's Ark Preschool at First UMC Great Bend TLC Disovery Preschool & After School Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hays - USD 489 Hays-Holy Family Elementary Head Start/Early Head Start Herington - USD 487 Hillsboro Senior Center Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Hutchinson Cosmosphere Hutchinson Early Education Center Hutchinson Friendship Meals Hutchinson Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum Ingalls - USD 477 Kansas Works - Great Bend Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals & Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal Head Start/Early Head Start Liberal Senior Center Lincoln - USD 298 Logan - USD 326 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marian - Thomas More Prep Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - Golden Age Center and Meal Site Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Plainville - USD 270 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Pretty Prarie Friendship Meals Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rice County Council on Aging Rural Vista - USD 481 Russell County - USD 407 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Gray - USD 476 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Spearville - USD 381 St. John - Sunflower Senior Center & Meals on Wheels Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sterling - USD 376 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Ulysses Head Start/Early Head Start Victoria - USD 432 Waconda - USD 272

Ex-US rep’s fate rests with judge in insider trading case

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Collins

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, center, is surrounded by reporters as he leaves federal court, in New York. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan will sentence Collins for conspiring in an insider trading scheme. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge must decide the fate of former U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins after his lawyers and prosecutors disagreed over how he should be punished for conspiring in an insider trading scheme.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan will sentence the 69-year-old Republican on Friday afternoon.

Collins’ lawyers said he is sorry and should face no prison time. Prosecutors, though, said in written arguments to the judge that he should go to prison for nearly five years.

They said that Collins and his son, Cameron, were worth a total of $35 million when they conspired to sell shares in a pharmaceutical company before devastating news was made public. The trading, prosecutors said, enabled Cameron Collins and friends to dodge $800,000 in losses.

Collins, one of President Donald Trump’s earliest supporters, had represented western New York since his election to the 27th Congressional District of New York in 2012.

He resigned when he decided to plead guilty to a single conspiracy count in October, but prosecutors faulted him for campaigning for a reelection race he won after his arrest and then continuing to serve.

They noted that he learned that Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., whose board he sat on, had failed a drug trial when he received a telephone call while he attended the annual Congressional Picnic at the White House on June 22, 2017.

Knowing that Innate’s stock would plunge when news got out, Collins “from the White House lawn” tried to reach his son to tip him off so he could sell his shares, prosecutors said.

They said he then conspired with family members to claim Cameron Collins and friends sold shares because they were spooked by a temporary halt in the trading of the stock rather than because they knew the stock price would fall 92% for the company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

His lawyers, though, have urged the judge to spare Collins from prison, citing his contrition, advanced age, charitable works and a low chance that he would commit any more crimes.

“Chris comes before the Court humbled, penitent, and remorseful,” the lawyers wrote. “The public humiliation will follow Chris and mar him for the rest of his life.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories