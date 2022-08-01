WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You have seen the signs scattered all over. Vote yes and vote no.

Kansans are the first to weigh in on abortion rights following the reversal of Roe V. Wade just five weeks ago. The very divisive issue is the driving force behind a higher than normal voter turnout for a primary election.

Monday was a busy day for people on both sides, doing all they can to get people to cast a ballot on Election day. Both sides said every vote matters.

From knocking on doors to catching those driving by. Working on getting those undecided to the polls.

“I believe that getting out and speaking to people face to face is more effective than just telling people online, hey, vote no,” said Karley Winegarner, a volunteer with Kansans for constitutional freedom.

“Well, the race is neck and neck. It is a dead heat, and we have to value both mother and child, and we are trying to do our part to try to get everyone to value mother and child,” said Pastor Rob Rotola, with the Word of Life.

With a high voter turnout and much of Wichita divided on Yes or No, the outcome of the election is still unclear to both sides.

“Tomorrow is fifty-fifty,” said Pastor Rotola.

“Nervous but hopeful because of statistics show that we have had a higher registered voter turnout for the primary this year,” said Winegarner.

The gravity is felt on both sides of the issue.

“This ballot measure is important to a lot of people and it is important to get down to the very last second,” said Winegarner.

“Kansas has been waiting for this for 50 years,” said Pastor Rotola.

The last day to vote is Tuesday, August 2.