1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294

Former Lt. Gov announces run for Congress

Politics

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan (RELEASE) – Former Kansas lieutenant governor and fifth-generation Kansan, Tracey Mann has announced his candidacy for the 1st District congressional seat in western Kansas.

In a press release, Mann announced that he will run for the Republican nomination for the 1st District seat. He said he wants to be a voice for Kansas agriculture in Washington.

Tracey Mann attended Kansas State University where he studied Agricultural Economics. During college, Tracey interned in Washington, D.C., serving as then Congressman Jerry Moran’s first intern. 

Mann served as the 50th Lt. Governor of the great state of Kansas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories