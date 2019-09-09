Former Lt. Gov announces run for Congress

SALINA, Kan (RELEASE) – Former Kansas lieutenant governor and fifth-generation Kansan, Tracey Mann has announced his candidacy for the 1st District congressional seat in western Kansas.

In a press release, Mann announced that he will run for the Republican nomination for the 1st District seat. He said he wants to be a voice for Kansas agriculture in Washington.

Today I’m announcing my candidacy for Kansas' First Congressional District.



America needs leaders who will fight for our beliefs, and today I accept this challenge. #KS01 #ksleg pic.twitter.com/jSXTiFHeTS — Tracey Mann (@TraceyMannKS) September 9, 2019

Tracey Mann attended Kansas State University where he studied Agricultural Economics. During college, Tracey interned in Washington, D.C., serving as then Congressman Jerry Moran’s first intern.

Mann served as the 50th Lt. Governor of the great state of Kansas.