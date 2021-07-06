Former naval officer running for Kansas 2nd seat in Congress

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former U.S. Navy intelligence officer is running as a Democrat for Congress in eastern Kansas. The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Patrick Schmidt announced his candidacy Tuesday and is the first Democrat seeking to challenge freshman Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner in 2022.

Schmidt’s campaign finance director said he moved to Topeka after leaving active duty military service earlier this year and that five generations of his family lived in Pittsburg in the district’s southeast corner.

LaTurner’s campaign spokesperson took a dig at Schmidt for so recently moving to Topeka, saying LaTurner’s campaign is happy to recommend a good realtor if that’s helpful.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories