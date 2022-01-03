Former President Trump endorses Derek Schmidt in race for Kansas governor

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6 million with Centene Corp., of St. Louis, during an interview, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in his office in Topeka, Kan. Centene manages prescription drug costs for the Kansas Medicaid program and faced questions about whether it was overcharging the state. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given presumed Republican nominee Derek Schmidt what Trump called his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in the Kansas governor’s race.

The endorsement Monday came in a statement through Trump’s Save America political action committee tweeted by the PAC’s spokesperson.

Schmidt is a three-term state attorney general, and he faces no major opposition in the August primary election.

Schmidt brought Kansas into an unsuccessful lawsuit after the 2020 presidential election seeking to overturn the results in battleground states as Trump and other Republicans spread baseless claims of voter fraud.

Thank you, Mr. President. Kansas was better off with your America First leadership in the White House, and I’m genuinely grateful for your support as we work hard to bring pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-family, and pro-jobs policies to the Kansas governor’s office next year. https://t.co/QdyPUBYAlp — Derek Schmidt (@DerekSchmidtKS) January 3, 2022

Schmidt also has joined other Republican state attorneys general in challenging Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies.

Last month, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly proposed giving Kansas residents who pay income taxes a one-time rebate of $250. The Republican-controlled Legislature would have to approve the plan, and GOP lawmakers are expected to have proposals for ongoing income tax cuts instead of one-time rebates.