Former President Trump endorses Sen. Moran; primary fight less likely

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., gets off a subway train during a break on the second day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran for reelection in 2022.

Trump’s early backing that makes it unlikely the two-term Republican will face a serious challenge in the GOP primary.

Trump’s endorsement Thursday evening came less than two weeks after Moran voted with most Republican senators to acquit Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

But Moran had voted to certify the results and the Clay County Republican Party censured him earlier this month.

That suggested that Moran might face an August 2022 primary challenge. But a former GOP state chairman said Friday that Trump’s endorsement could head off a challenge.