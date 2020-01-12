1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Former TV meteorologist wins Kansas Senate seat

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has won a Kansas Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of one of the Legislature’s most conservative members.

Mike Thompson, who served as chief meteorologist for WDAF until he retired in 2018, was chosen Saturday to replace retiring Republican Mary Pilcher-Cook.

Thompson, of Shawnee, plans to fill the remainder of Pilcher-Cook’s term and then run for a chance at a full four years in November 2020. 

Two other candidates — Republican state Rep. Tom Cox and Shawnee City Councilwoman Lindsey Constance, a Democrat — have said they planned to run for the seat.

