President Donald Trump topped the list of the most admired man for 2020, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
The annual survey asked respondents who they admired most this year — and 18% said Trump and 10% named former first lady Michelle Obama, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris coming in second with 6%.
Trump’s first-place finish unseated former President Barack Obama from atop the list. He held that for the past 12 years, tied with Kansas’ own Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.
In the 74 times Gallup has asked the open-ended most admired man question since 1946, the incumbent president has topped the list 60 times.
LATEST STORIES:
- A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart
- Gallup poll reveals President Trump is most admired man in 2020
- Convert your Christmas tree into free mulch in Wichita and Sedgwick County
- Fireworks set up for Lone Star New Year’s Eve
- Fire crews battle blaze at southeast abandoned Topeka mall