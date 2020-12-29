Gallup poll reveals President Trump is most admired man in 2020

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

​President Donald Trump topped the list of the most admired man for 2020, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The annual survey asked respondents who they admired most this year — and 18% said Trump and 10% named former first lady Michelle Obama, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris coming in second with 6%.

Trump’s first-place finish unseated former President Barack Obama from atop the list. He held that for the past 12 years, tied with Kansas’ own Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

In the 74 times Gallup has asked the open-ended most admired man question since 1946, the incumbent president has topped the list 60 times.