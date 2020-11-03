Georgia woman’s ‘I voted sticker’ finds a home on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s quirky Election Day tradition of putting “I voted” stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester isn’t hyperlocal anymore.

A Georgia woman named Marilyn reached out to WROC-TV on Facebook last week, asking if she could mail the station her voting sticker and if someone at the station could put it on the suffragist’s headstone and take a picture for her.

Election Day is as busy as it gets for most newsrooms across the country, but digital reporter Dan Gross couldn’t say no.

Thank you, Marilyn, for taking part in Rochester’s Election Day tradition!

