GOP establishment boosting Kansas congressman’s Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Establishment Republicans who’d been coy for months about the GOP primary for Kansas’ open Senate seat are increasingly putting their thumbs on the scale.

They’re hoping to push western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall to victory over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

A new GOP super-PAC this week launched what it promised will be a $3 million advertising campaign against Kobach, and its director formerly worked for a GOP congressman and the state’s Republican attorney general.

Even President Donald Trump stepped in last month with the anti-tax, free-market Club for Growth confirming that Trump persuaded it to abandon a multi-million-dollar ad campaign against Marshall ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.

