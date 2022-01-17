GOP race for Kansas AG focuses on fighting Biden, not crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican primary for Kansas attorney general this year is focused on fighting Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda.
The attorney general is often described as the state’s top law enforcement official, but in recent years state attorneys general have built political brands on filing lawsuits against the other party’s administration in Washington.
Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach is attempting a comeback after losing the general election for governor in 2018 and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020.
He faces Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Kellie Warren and retired veteran federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All say they’re best positioned to fight Biden.