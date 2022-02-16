TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that more than $1.8 million will be awarded in grants to “enhance the responsiveness of victim advocates to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”
S.T.O.P. VAWA Program
The grants are being provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program (S.T.O.P. VAWA). This program supports community efforts to strengthen ‘effective’ law enforcement and prosecution strategies to assist the following:
- Combat violent crimes against women
- Provide victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women
- Promote a coordinated community response to victims of:
- Domestic violence
- Dating violence
- Sexual assault/rape
- Stalking
2022 S.T.O.P. VAWA Grant Awards:
|County
|Organization
|Award
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$43,280
|Douglas
|Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|$64,481
|Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
|$30,863
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$46,860
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$35,000
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$16,575
|Ford
|Ford County Attorney’s Office
|$58,743
|Geary
|Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force
|$54,374
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$57,617
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$55,461
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$61,060
|Safehome
|$41,621
|Lyon
|SOS
|$32,489
|Riley
|Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force
|$51,014
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$50,386
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$150,142
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$110,475
|Shawnee
|Kansas Bureau of Investigation
|$6,780
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
|$71,358
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$66,589
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$46,650
|Unified Government Legal Department
|$84,616
|Unified Government District Attorney’s Office
|$147,409
|Total
|$1,383,843
SASP Program
Funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) will help programs provide the victims of sexual assault with “crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice processes.” They will also provide educational information to survivors of sexual assault.
Funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.
2022 SASP Grant Awards:
|County
|Organization
|Grant
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$69,441
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$20,926
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$58,801
|Lyon
|SOS
|$23,403
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$117,070
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$60,078
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$130,457
|Total
|$480,176
“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “The work our law enforcement officers, victim advocate groups, and the local communities do on this front are important to ensuring justice is served, and our communities are safe.”