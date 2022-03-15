WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly is on a campaign to get rid of the 6.5% Kansas food tax. Kelly and some key Democrats in the Kansas legislature say it costs the average Kansas family up to $500 a year.

“And so by ‘Axing the Tax on Food,’ that’s 6.5% that people will save every time they go into the grocery store,” said Kelly on a visit to a Wichita food bank on Tuesday.

Some Kansans say it’s a great plan with rising food costs.

“I think they should. I think it’s a great idea,” said Wichita resident Patricia Williams. “It’s hard being a senior. I’m on a fixed income, and with groceries being so high, it’s hard.”

Some outside Wichita say they are shopping closer to home to avoid paying gas to drive to bigger groceries.

“I have noticed grocery prices, but I would say going here as opposed to Newton, I save that in gas,” said Halstead area resident Greg Friesen.

Friesen was shopping at Halstead grocery on Tuesday.

“The only behavior like I said is I would go, I would travel fewer miles to get the groceries that I need,” said Friesen.

Other shoppers in Wichita say they have been looking for food bargains for many months.

“The cost of so many things has gone up,” said Wichita area resident Ka Bey. “I normally would go to the discount section because they have been going up for some time. So that’s my way of kind of trying to reduce the amount of costs that I take in.”

As for Kelly, she has made previous attempts to get rid of the Kansas food tax. She points out Kansas is one of only a handful of states that fully taxes groceries.

Some Kansas lawmakers on the Republican side of the aisle have also been working on reducing or phasing out the food tax.

“While I’m glad the governor has finally come on board with the Republican idea to cut the food sales tax, an idea that has been presented to her before and she subsequently vetoed,” Rep. Nick Hoheisel (R-Kan.) said. “Lowering the food sales tax should be one component in a comprehensive tax reform bill. We must also address other areas of taxes, including rising property taxes that are crippling our seniors and working Kansas families.”