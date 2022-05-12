MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly toured a family-owned ranch on Thursday to once again proclaim the month of May as “Kansas Beef Month.”

Along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, members of the Kansas Beef Council, Kansas Livestock Association, and other Ag community members, Kelly toured the Lyons Ranch.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims May as “Kansas Beef Month” (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)

“We should all be proud of the strong beef industry in Kansas,” Kelly said.” All of the farmers, ranchers, and businesses like Lyons Ranch are important to the overall success of our state’s economy and the beef sector. Beef Month represents all of their significant contributions, and I thank them for their hard work and for feeding the nation.”

According to a news release sent out by the governor’s office, the state is recognized worldwide for “raising healthy cattle and producing quality, nutritious beef. Beef cattle contribute nearly $13 billion annually to the state’s economy, and Kansas exported more than $1.7 billion in fresh, chilled, and frozen beef to countries around the world last year.”

To read Kelly’s full proclamation, click here.