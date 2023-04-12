KANSAS (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Dodge City High School and Garden City High School to highlight the importance of protecting public schools.

“I am always blown away by our teachers’ commitment to providing quality education to our students across the state. That commitment couldn’t be more apparent than at both Dodge City and Garden City high schools,” said Gov. Kelly. “But our teachers can’t do it on their own. We must continue to fully fund public education – and start fully funding special education – to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to provide the best quality education for our students in every corner of the state.”

Dodge City

At Dodge City High School, Gov. Kelly received a tour of a special education classroom and took part in a roundtable discussion with teachers, parents, and state legislatures to talk about the importance of increasing special education funding.

“The men and women serving special needs students in our great state are incredibly inspiring people. Their willingness and skillfulness are a source of hope for their students,” said State Representative Jason Goetz. “My son Mayson has Down Syndrome and has received excellent instructional care through the staff of USD 443 and 613. Thank you to everyone involved in the discussion today and blessings to you for your caring work.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly takes part in a roundtable discussion At Dodge City High School with teachers, parents, and state legislatures to talk about the importance of increasing special education funding (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)

Gov. Kelly also made a stop by The Coffee Bean, a coffee cart run by Dodge City High School special education students.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly makes a stop by The Coffee Bean, a coffee cart run by Dodge City High School special education students (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)

Garden City

Next, Gov. Kelly stopped by Garden City High School alongside state legislators, teachers, and administrators to discuss efforts to address the teacher shortage in southwest Kansas, including Garden City’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program.

According to the Kansas Office of the Governor, this apprenticehship program is the first of its kind in Kansas history. Its goal is to recruit and train local residents to fill teaching positions in an area with several openings.

Kansas Governor Laura Kellystops by Garden City High School alongside state legislators, teachers, and administrators to discuss efforts to address the teacher shortage in southwest Kansas, including Garden City's Teacher Apprenticeship Program (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)

“We are honored to have Governor Kelly visit Garden City Public Schools to highlight the state’s first Teacher Educator Apprenticeship program, which began four years ago to help close the gap with the teacher shortage in our community,” said Afton Huck, HR Coordinator for Garden City Public Schools. “This program provides invaluable experience in the classroom as a paraprofessional, long before participants become licensed teachers. I am excited to see teacher apprenticeship programs grow across the state and fill teaching positions that are critical to the future success of Kansas.”

“If it were not for the Apprentice Program allowing me to gain experience and still hold my para position, I would not be able to complete my degree. As a single mom I would not be able to do a semester of student teaching without pay and benefits,” said Shannon Wyatt, a teacher at Garden City High School and graduate of the Teacher Apprenticeship Program. “The apprentice program allowed me to do both– get my experience and provide for my family.”

“The apprentice program has given me the opportunity to gain experience in the classroom by building new skills and instruction,” said Maritza Guerrero, a teacher at Garden City High School and graduate of the Teacher Apprenticeship Program. “It has given me a chance to grow as an educator and learn ways I can create a learning environment to meet the needs of my students.”

“Our rural schools do more than just educate our students – they serve entire communities with employment, activities, and entertainment,” said Senator John Doll. “As a former educator myself, I believe the best way we can support our students, teachers, and school districts is to fully fund public education, especially for our rural schools, and continue efforts to attract and retain teachers.”

“Teacher recruitment and retention are our highest priorities in Western Kansas,” said Representative Bill Clifford. “We’re working with the Governor to provide affordable housing, improve daycare, and engage parents to partner with these education professionals who are training the workforce of tomorrow.”