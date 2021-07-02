Group plans to pressure Kansas Sen. Moran on infrastructure

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science,, speaks during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dark money group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff plans to launch an ad campaign next week to pressure Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran into dropping his support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The Kansas Republican stands for re-election in 2022 and is one of 21 senators who signed on last week to the $973 billion package negotiated with President Joe Biden.

The Kansas City Star reports that the campaign from The Coalition to Protect American Workers is expected to feature television spots in the Wichita and Topeka markets.

The anti-tax group was formed in March by former Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories