Hallmark Cards asks Marshall, Hawley to return donations

In this image from video, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hallmark Cards is asking U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas to return donations that company employees made to their campaigns.

The Kansas City-based greeting card manufacturer made the request Monday after the two senators opposed certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win, even after a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol.

The company says employees donated to political candidates at all levels through its PAC.

In the last two years, the PAC donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall. A company spokeswoman says the actions of Hawley and Marshall don’t reflect Hallmark’s values.

