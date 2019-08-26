Hard discussions, surprises, and unanswered questions at The G7 Summit in France

FRANCE (CNN) – The G7 Summit in France is underway this weekend, where everything was on the table for discussion including trade, the economy, Iran, and the global climate crisis.

From the left, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and President of the European Council Donald Tusk pose during a G7 coordination meeting with the Group of Seven European members at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, southwestern France, Saturday, Aug.24, 2019. Efforts to salvage consensus among the G-7 rich democracies frayed Saturday in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable America-first approach even before the official start of the summit in southern France. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)

World leaders clashed on issues like trade, climate change, and especially on their response to the wildfires burning through the amazon rain forest. France is even calling for ending a trade deal between the UN and Brazil over their handling of the fires.

“There was a true convergence that we all agreed to help as quickly as possible the countries that were affected by these fires.” said President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

With France’s president Emmanuel Macron pledging help but also demanding international pressure, even threatening to ditch a European Union Trade deal with Brazil over the country’s response to the fires.

But not everyone is on board, including Germany, the UK, and the EU president who stands by the trade deal.

“This is about our ‘to be or not to be.’ said Donald Tusk, European Union President. “At the same time, the EU is ready to offer financial help to fight the fires.”

U.S President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

And in a surprise twist to the already tense meetings, Iran’s foreign minister flew into the resort hosting the G7 to meet with his French counterpart about de-escalating tensions with Washington.

“We will do our own outreach but, you know, you can’t stop people from talking. If they want to talk they can talk,” said President Trump.

As for the US trade war with China, President Trump sent mixed signals, acknowledging he has, quote “second thoughts about everything” without expanding on what he was reconsidering.

Aides later clarified that he wanted higher tariffs.