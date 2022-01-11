Hot mic moment: Fauci calls Kansas Sen. Marshall a ‘moron’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, seen here in early 2021, said it’s important to address mental health issues that may arise from the pandemic. “Mental health is a very, very important part of what’s going on right now, and that’s the reason why there are programs now that are specifically addressing that,” he said. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The White House’s medical adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci had a hot mic moment on Tuesday, Jan. 11, calling Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a “moron” followed by uttering “Jesus Christ.”

The incident occurred after Marshall questioned Fauci at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions regarding several issues, including his financial disclosures and investments.

According to a news release sent out by Sen. Marshall, he brought up questions regarding Fauci’s “plummeting approval ratings” and his involvement in “funding gain-of-function research” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology before addressing his financial questions.

The release states that contrary to what Fauci says, his financial disclosures for the years of the COVID-19 pandemic are not public, so Marshall requested them at the meeting.

It was then that Fauci was caught during a hot mic moment calling Marshall a “moron.”

“I understand that Anthony Fauci had a very frustrating day: having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic NOT being publicly available must be very frustrating. Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn’t take away from the facts,” Marshall said in the news release.

Sen. Marshall’s press release listed his line of questioning that led to Fauci’s hot mic situation:

Question 1: Dr. Fauci, 59% of Americans do not have a favorable opinion of you. Frankly, honestly, you've lost your reputation. The American people do not trust the words coming out of your mouth. Every day you appear on TV, you do more damage than good when it comes to educating the public on COVID. Suppose you were leading a team in an effort to try to get people to stop smoking cigarettes, but every time your spokesperson gets on television, over half of the nation goes out and buys a pack of Marlboros. Wouldn't you stop that person from appearing on national television? Senator Marshall followed up with Dr. Fauci and said, "Perception is reality and you are hurting the team right now. You are hurting the team right now."

Question 2: Dr. Fauci, you have previously told this committee, under oath, that NIH and NAIAD have never funded gain-of-function research with the EcoHealth Alliance. However, a report to the Department of Defense Inspector General released yesterday states that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in 2018 seeking funding to conduct gain-of-function research on bat-borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA because the project didn't address the research's potential to violate the gain-of-function moratorium. "The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain-of-Function (GoF) research," a direct quote from the DARPA rejection letter. This same proposal rejected by DARPA for gain-of-function potential was not rejected by NIAID under your leadership. You funded Project Defuse and its research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Why did you tell the Committee that your agency has not funded gain-of- function research? Why did your agency award this grant despite it being rejected by DARPA due to concerns about violating the moratorium that was in place? Finally, will you commit today to release all records — fully unredacted — by the end of this week — so Congress and the American people can know the truth about NIH's role and the origin of COVID-19?

Question 3: Dr. Fauci, according to Forbes your annual salary in 2020 was $434,312. You oversee $5 billion in federal research grants. As the highest paid employee in the entire federal government, yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments? After all, your colleague Dr. Walensky and every member of Congress submits a financial disclosure that includes their investments. Following the line of questioning, Dr. Fauci proceeded to call Senator Marshall a "moron" and said, "Jesus Christ."

Fauci has not released a statement yet regarding the hot mic comments.