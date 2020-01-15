House delivers Impeachment articles

(NBC News) In a ceremony carried out only twice before in history, articles of impeachment were hand-delivered to the Senate Wednesday, officially putting an American president on trial.

The House voting almost entirely along party lines to send the articles, and approve seven managers who will make the case at trial that President Trump obstructed Congress and abused his power by urging Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

The House is also sending over new evidence that Democrats say bolsters their case that President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were at the heart of a campaign to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Senate can choose to ignore that evidence, but it increases pressure on moderate Republicans.

If just four vote with Democrats, they could bring new documents and witnesses into the trial.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ssTj1P

LATEST STORIES: