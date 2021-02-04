House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath in impeachment trial

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

In a letter to Trump and his attorneys, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, requested that the former president provide testimony under oath for the charges he incited insurrection after a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riot.

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate trial starts on Feb. 9. Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial twice.

In filings earlier this week, Trump’s lawyers denied that he had incited the riot, arguing that the trial was unconstitutional now that his term has ended.

“It is denied that President Trump ever endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” defense lawyers wrote in a 14-page brief.

Trump also continues to argue without evidence that he lost the presidential election due to widespread electoral fraud. Numerous federal and state courts have rejected those claims, including judges Trump appointed and members of his former administration.

Read Rep. Jamie Raskin’s full letter:

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.