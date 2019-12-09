Impeachment inquiry: Democrats outline evidence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Democrats began laying out evidence to support the impeachment of President Trump in the House Judiciary Committee Monday.

“The evidence shows Donald J Trump, President of the United States has put himself before country. He has violated his most basic responsibility to the people. He has broken his oath,” committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said in his opening statement.

Democrats claim the president violated his oath of office when he tried to strong-arm Ukraine into announcing investigations into Joe Biden, withheld military aid to Ukraine to coerce the investigations and blocked Congress from investigating.

Republicans continue to call the process illegitimate and the impeachment “baseless.”

Exactly how many articles of impeachment Democrats will present is still unknown, but likely charges include abuse of power, bribery, and obstruction of Congress.

