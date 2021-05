WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police are investigating a traffic stop in east Wichita Monday afternoon that involved a self-inflicted gunshot. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. and took place at Oliver and Orme.

Wichita police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with three occupants at Glendale and Orme. That's when one of the occupants took off and fled on foot. Officers pursued and after a short chase, the suspect produced a firearm and reportedly shot himself at Oliver and Orme.