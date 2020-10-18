Is Facebook really ready for the 2020 election?

(AP) – Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted — repeatedly — that it’s learned its lesson and is no longer a conduit for misinformation, voter suppression and election disruption.
But it has been a long and halting journey for the social network. Although Facebook has spent billions of dollars to avoid a repeat, even CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges the possibility of outcomes unimaginable in 2016, including possible civil unrest and a disputed election.
Is Facebook ready? Experts and even some of its own employees have their doubts.
