Is Facebook really ready for the 2020 election?

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo at Station F in Paris. Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted, repeatedly, that it’s learned its lesson and is no longer a conduit for misinformation, voter suppression and election disruption. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

(AP) – Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted — repeatedly — that it’s learned its lesson and is no longer a conduit for misinformation, voter suppression and election disruption.

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

But it has been a long and halting journey for the social network. Although Facebook has spent billions of dollars to avoid a repeat, even CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges the possibility of outcomes unimaginable in 2016, including possible civil unrest and a disputed election.

Is Facebook ready? Experts and even some of its own employees have their doubts.

LATEST STORIES: