Jewish cemetery in Michigan tagged with 'TRUMP' ahead of Election Day

by: WOODTV.com staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Vandalism at Ahavas Achim Cemetery on Garfield Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy ADL Michigan/Twitter, Nov,. 2, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after several headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids were vandalized.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it got word Monday of the vandalism at Ahavas Achim Cemetery. “TRUMP” and “MAGA” were spray-painted across six headstones, police said.

GRPD said it was investigating, but didn’t find any evidence at the scene and don’t have any suspects.

Jewish Anti-Defamation League of Michigan officials posted photos of the damage on Twitter, saying they were “appalled.”

The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus released a statement saying it was “outraged by the desecration.”

“Make no mistake, this heinous act was committed on the eve of the 2020 election to send an intimidating message to the president’s opponents, and particularly, Jewish voters,” the statement continued. “But it has failed. Grand Rapids’ Jewish community will not be cowed by this vile attack on Ahavas Israel. Instead, Jews in Grand Rapids, the State of Michigan, and across the country will head to the polls tomorrow to vote against this president and the hatred, violence, and antisemitism he so callously incites.”

