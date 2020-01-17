Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement

Breaking News
Infant dies in second suspected child abuse case
Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
1  of  116
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District Court Abilene - USD 435 Barton County Community College Bucklin - USD 459 Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Gt. Bend Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cherished Blessing Child Development Center Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 DeLoss V Smith Senior Center Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellinwood St. John's Child Development Center Ellis - St. Mary Elementary Ellsworth Seitz Drug Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Flinthills - USD 492 Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend - USD 428 Great Bend Avenues for Change Great Bend Center for Counseling Great Bend Children's Learning Center Great Bend Holy Family School Great Bend Little Blessings Preschool Great Bend Noah's Ark Preschool at First UMC Great Bend TLC Disovery Preschool & After School Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hays - USD 489 Hays-Holy Family Elementary Head Start/Early Head Start Herington - USD 487 Hillsboro Senior Center Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Hutchinson Cosmosphere Hutchinson Early Education Center Hutchinson Friendship Meals Hutchinson Public Library Hutchinson Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum Ingalls - USD 477 Kansas Works - Great Bend Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals & Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal Head Start/Early Head Start Liberal Senior Center Lincoln - USD 298 Logan - USD 326 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marian - Thomas More Prep Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - Golden Age Center and Meal Site Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Plainville - USD 270 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Pretty Prarie Friendship Meals Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rice County Council on Aging Rural Vista - USD 481 Russell County - USD 407 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Gray - USD 476 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Spearville - USD 381 St. John - Sunflower Senior Center & Meals on Wheels Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sterling - USD 376 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Ulysses Head Start/Early Head Start Victoria - USD 432 Waconda - USD 272

Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement

Politics

by: BILL BARROW, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Joe Biden has secured a weighty Deep South endorsement for his presidential campaign, with Alabama’s lone Democratic House member on Friday announcing her support for the former vice president.

Terri Sewell marks Biden’s 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, far outpacing any other Democratic White House hopeful. Sewell also expands Biden’s footprint across the March 3 Super Tuesday primary slate that will play an outsize role in determining the Democratic nominee.

A Selma, Alabama, native whose congressional district includes seminal sites of the civil rights movement, Sewell told The Associated Press ahead of her announcement it was no coincidence she chose the weekend of Martin Luther King’s birthday observance to make public her 2020 choice.

“The No. 1 threat to my district is Donald Trump. The No. 1 threat to Martin Luther King’s legacy is Donald Trump,” Sewell said of the Republican president. “The best way I can counter that threat is to support someone who can beat him.”

Biden, she continued, “has a proven track record of furthering what Dr. King fought for” and can “protect that legacy” because he can appeal across the racial and ideological spectrum.

“Joe has a special combination of vast experience, respectability and authenticity that is well-received by Republicans and Democrats and globally by our allies and foes,” the fifth-term congresswoman said. Quoting her mother, she added, “Joe can talk to anyone.”

Sewell will campaign this weekend with Biden in South Carolina, which hosts the South’s first presidential primary on Feb. 29.

Biden now has virtually swept the most coveted endorsements among Alabama Democrats. Sen. Doug Jones is among his earliest supporters, and he recently picked up the endorsement of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, a coup for Biden given the 38-year-old mayor’s relationship with 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator helped Woodfin in his upset mayoral bid, helping him defeat a two-term incumbent backed by establishment Democrats, including Sewell.

The 55-year-old congresswoman’s mother, Nancy Sewell, added her endorsement Monday, as well. She was the first black woman on the Selma City Council, elected in the decades following the Selma-to-Montgomery marches for voting rights.

Alabama, where African Americans are expected to cast a majority of primary ballots, has 52 Democratic pledged delegates at stake, part of the 1,357 up for grabs on Super Tuesday. That’s about a third of the party’s pledged delegates nationally. Biden is in a cluster atop polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two overwhelmingly white states that begin 2020 voting in early February. But polls consistently show him with a wide lead among black voters who make up significant portions of the states that follow, starting with Nevada and South Carolina and continuing through the Super Tuesday slate.

Terri Sewell’s announcement comes after Democrats’ most high-profile black presidential candidates — California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker — ended their campaigns. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick remains.

Sewell praised the diversity of Democrats’ historically large field and said it “saddens” her to see black candidates drop out. But Sewell said the hand-wringing over Democrats’ all-white slate of remaining top contenders misses Biden’s appeal and deep connections in the black community, especially among older African Americans and black women.

That’s even more important, Sewell continued, given increasingly overt racism in American society. “Trump has given people a license to be racist, sexist, misogynistic — out loud,” Sewell said. “My district longs for a normality and stability again, and they know Joe Biden. He is a well-worn shoe we are comfortable with and who we know will fight for our values.”

Sewell pointed specifically to Biden’s work reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in the 1970s as a young Delaware senator and his efforts as vice president to protect federal money for historically black colleges and universities. Sewell acknowledged the criticisms some younger black activists level at Biden over a legislative record that includes him criticizing busing as a school desegregation tool in the 1970s and his lead role in passage of the 1994 crime law now considered an aggravating factor in mass incarceration.

“No long-serving elected official has a perfect legislative record. None of us do,” Sewell said, arguing Biden’s legislative experience is a net plus and means he can deliver more meaningful progress on issues including health care and income inequality, even if some of his proposals aren’t as far-reaching as those from Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I like and respect all our candidates; any of them would be better than Donald Trump,” Sewell said. “But Joe can win these battles.”

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories