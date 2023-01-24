TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General (AG) has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over changes made to immigration visa rules.

The AG’s Office says it filed the lawsuit over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program it says unlawfully creates a path to citizenship for immigrants. A total of 18 other states have also joined the lawsuit.

The AG’s Office alleges the program creates a pathway for participants to apply from their country of origin and gain lawful status to enter and stay in the U.S. for a period of up to two years or longer.

The DHS rule seeks to establish a new visa system that would allow up to 360,000 immigrants from the nations of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be “paroled” into the U.S. every year. Congress has only authorized parole for those who meet very specific standards, which have not been met in this instance, according to the AG’s Office.

Furthermore, the AG’s Office alleges the Biden Administration instituted the program without engaging in the usual notice and comment rulemaking process required by law. This has resulted in another abuse of executive authority from the Biden Administration, according to the AG’s Office.

To read a full copy of the lawsuit, click here.