TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers met today to consider limiting federal power by requesting a Constitutional Convention. The bill died with a 76-43 vote.

Two-thirds of state legislatures (34 states) would have to pass this for a convention of states to take place.

The resolution would call a convention with the purpose of proposing amendments that impose limits on the federal government. This includes capping federal spending and limiting the power to create mandates.

In 2021 a rally was held at the Kansas State Capitol to “bring power back to the states and the people, where it belongs.” One of the issues the group is asking for is calling for term limits in Washington D.C.