Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn now staying in race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who had been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 says he’s now staying in the race.

Aaron Coleman said on Twitter Sunday that he’s abandoning his campaign before releasing a statement Tuesday saying he is staying in the race.

Earlier this month, he narrowly defeated veteran Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the Democratic primary in their Kansas City, Kansas district.

