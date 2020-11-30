Kansas certifies election results showing Trump win

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump watch. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have certified election results showing President Donald Trump won the heavily Republican state to claim the state’s six electoral votes. The Kansas State Board of Canvassers said on Monday that over 56% of Kansas votes were cast for Trump.

The hotly contested U.S. Senate race was certified with Republican Roger Marshall chalking up over 53% of the vote against Democrat Barbara Bollier. The election drew historic turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 71% of registered voters cast ballots. In the 2016 general election slightly more than 67% voted.

