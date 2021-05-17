Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sharice Davids.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group’s support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.

The Kansas City Star reports that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group.

Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair who served 12 years on the Kansas chamber’s board. Kansas chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said some of the state group’s members were frustrated by the Davids endorsement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories