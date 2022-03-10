TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two new redistricting maps were introduced in the Kansas Legislature on Thursday by the Democrat party.

The maps were introduced in the Federal and State Affairs Committee by Senate Democrat Minority Leader Dinah Sykes. The first map is called the Eisenhower state senate redistricting map while the second was dubbed the Bluestem map, which was submitted on the behalf of the Kansas League of Women Voters.

“The map we adopt this year will determine the political dynamics of the Kansas Senate for the next decade,” Sykes said. “The Eisenhower map is the product of a fair, collaborative process faithful to the guidelines established by the legislature: it keeps our districts, and those partisan dynamics, largely the same.”

Sykes said that the Eisenhower map will preserve the core of the districts in the 2012 enacted map, keep precincts whole and maintain deviations well below the plus or minus 5% threshold established in the state legislative redistricting guidelines approved by the Redistricting Advisory Group.