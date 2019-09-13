Kansas doctor announces candidacy for Congress

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (RELEASE) – A Garden City ophthalmologist announced his candidacy Thursday for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in Kansas’ First Congressional District.

Dr. Bill Clifford is an ophthalmologist, Air Force Veteran and small business owner.

“Like most Kansans, I am appalled at what is happening in Washington today. After much consideration, I am compelled to represent the people of Kansas,” Clifford said.

Clifford will join former elementary school teacher Kali Barnett and former Kansas Lt. Governor Tracey Mann who have also announced their plans to run for the state’s First District seat.

Clifford said he would stand with President Trump and represent the conservative values of the Big First Congressional District. He pledged to defend Second Amendment rights, support the Right to Life, advocate for farmers and ranchers, and work to secure the borders.

He is a 1976 graduate of the Air Force Academy. He flew the F-15 jet fighter in the Air Force for four years.

Dr. Clifford and his wife of 37 years, Jean, both have held elected offices for more than a dozen years. He was elected three times to the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees and is currently serving his fifth year on the Finney County Commission, which he chairs.

Clifford and his wife Jean have six children, five of whom are adopted (Frances, Mary, Elizabeth, Patrick, Joy and David).

