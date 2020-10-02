Kansas elected officials offering prayers and best wishes following President Trump’s COVID-19 positive test

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several elected officials in Kansas are offering support following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.
“Robba and I are wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them and all Kansans and Americans who have been impacted by this virus,” said Sen. Jerry Moran.
“You’re in Laina and my prayers, Mr. President. Wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery,” said Rep. Roger Marshall.
“Franki and I wish the President and First Lady a quick and full recovery,” said Sen. Pat Roberts.
“Susan and I join the millions of Americans in praying for the President and First Lady’s swift recovery,” said Rep. Ron Estes.
“I’m wishing the President and the First Lady a strong and speedy recovery from COVID-19,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.
A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.
Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.
