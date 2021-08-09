Kansas GOP official says chair blocked her from House vote

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican Party official in Wichita is accusing her county’s GOP chairman of breaking state law by preventing her from voting on filling a Kansas House vacancy.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Precinct Committeewoman Cindy Miles said Sedgwick County Chairman David Thorne blocked her from voting in the party convention Thursday night to replace the late Republican Rep. Ron Howard.

Thorne said he told Miles at Thursday night’s convention that her online comment congratulating a Democrat running for City Council was inappropriate and she left.

Miles said she plans to file complaints with state officials. Howard’s seat went to tax preparation company manager Cyndi Howerton.