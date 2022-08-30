WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is the Republican candidate for governor of Kansas this November, both made stops in Wichita this week.

Schmidt was asked what he thinks needs to be done to help Kansas schools and students recover from the pandemic.

“It was an unnecessarily over-aggressive approach, and in hindsight, it was not justified at the time, and yet here we are all of this time later,” Schmidt said.

Kelly was in Wichita for the Heartland Summit, which takes place simultaneously in three different cities across the state. Participants discuss how America’s Heartland plays a vital role in the U.S. economy and national security.

She was asked about the sports gambling law set to take effect this week.

“I’m glad that finally … we’ve been talking about this for a long time, so I’m glad we finally got it legalized here in Kansas,” Kelly said. “But that incredible team of people has made this turnaround from bill signing to enaction faster than any state has ever done.”

The Kansas Lottery announced the approval of six mobile sports-betting apps, which can begin operation with a soft launch at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.