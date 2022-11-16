TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins has sent a letter to the Republican Caucus asking for their support to elect him Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Hawkins tells the caucus that serving as the House Majority Leader has been one of the honors of his life.

In the letter, Hawkins challenges Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s handling of the pandemic and claims that crime rates are up, “the dignity of life is an afterthought,” and inflation is rampant.

“I believe we can work together to find solutions that support our law enforcement, protect the sanctity of life, and protect our children from radical social experiments. I believe in Kansas.” Dan Hawkins

Hawkins said he intends to travel the state to meet with every member of the incoming Republican House caucus.