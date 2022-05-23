TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. will retire after six years.

Ryckman (Republican) represents the 78th District in the Kansas House of Representatives and serves as the Speaker of the House. In addition, he served with his father in the Kansas Senate.

The elder Ryckman also served in the House from 2011 through 2016, when he decided not to seek reelection. He and his son served together in the House for four years, starting in 2013.

Ryckman, 50, grew up in western Kansas, earned a degree from MidAmerica Nazarene Univerity, and now lives in Olathe with his wife Kim and their three children. He previously served on the Olathe City Council from 2009 to 2017.