Kansas lawmaker accused of past abuse gets written warning

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas legislator accused of abusive behavior before taking office received a written warning Thursday from a committee that investigated his conduct.

A letter from the committee delivered Thursday to Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, also directed him to accept a fellow lawmaker as a mentor. The letter told the 20-year-old Coleman that his past conduct was “unfitting” for a lawmaker and that he and the House’s top Democrat must choose a mentor.

Some Democrats had hoped the House would expel Coleman but Republicans were wary of disciplining a lawmaker over conduct before taking office.

Coleman declined comment after receiving the letter.

