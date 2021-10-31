Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

by: AP, The Kansas City Star

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A first-year Kansas lawmaker, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was arrested Saturday evening and Johnson County Jail records show he remains in custody Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old’s arrest comes eight months after he received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young woman and girls.

House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer says Coleman’s constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs.

