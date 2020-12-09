Kansas lawmaker-to-be under order not to contact foe’s aide

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A soon-to-be seated Kansas lawmaker has had a temporary, anti-stalking order issued against him in court at the request of a former opponent’s campaign manager. She accuses state Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of sending her harassing messages, coming to her home twice, and trying to get her evicted.

Coleman faces a Dec. 16 hearing in Wyandotte County District Court on whether the order will stay in place. Coleman is a 20-year-old Democrat from Kansas City, Kansas, who once was charged with threatening to shoot a high school student.

He also admitted on social media that he’d circulated revenge porn as a middle-school-aged boy. He declined to comment Tuesday on the allegations.

