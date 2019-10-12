Kansas lawmakers encouraged following President Trump’s suspension of tariff hikes

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – An end to the trade war with China may be in sight. President Donald Trump is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports which was set to take effect Tuesday.

The president says the two sides have reached an agreement in principle on a limited deal,which could help Kansas farmers.

Kansas lawmakers are encouraged with the news.

“Great news for Kansas producers”

Congressman Roger Marshall

“Big win for hard-working Americans” and “the start of a deal that makes our economy stronger.”

Congressman Ron Estes

