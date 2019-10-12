Kansas lawmakers encouraged following President Trump’s suspension of tariff hikes

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – An end to the trade war with China may be in sight. President Donald Trump is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports which was set to take effect Tuesday.

The president says the two sides have reached an agreement in principle on a limited deal,which could help Kansas farmers.

Kansas lawmakers are encouraged with the news.

“Great news for Kansas producers” Congressman Roger Marshall

Glad to see this great progress from @realDonaldTrump's meeting today. Great news for Kansas producers! #ArtOfTheDeal #ksleg https://t.co/QBfuJdcJGo — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 11, 2019

“Big win for hard-working Americans” and “the start of a deal that makes our economy stronger.” Congressman Ron Estes