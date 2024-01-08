TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers voted to approve a resolution Monday supporting Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza. It was their first order of business upon returning to the Kansas Statehouse.

The resolution condemns the attacks against Israel by Hamas. It also demands the return of hostages and emphasizes the state’s support for Israel.

“Israel was attacked by terrorists,” said Rep. Dan Osman (D-Overland Park). “They have asked for our support. They need our support, and I am standing up here to give them that support today.”

The House voted 106-14 to pass HR 6030, and the Senate voted 34-6 to pass their version of the resolution.

Sen. Kellie Warren (R-Leawood), who carried the resolution on the Senate floor, and Sen. Renee Erickson (R-Wichita) joined Senate President Ty Masterson in issuing the following joint statement:

“People were listening to us today, and the Senate stood united with one clear, unequivocal voice. We stood firm in support of our ally Israel and in condemnation of the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7th, 2023, and made it clear that antisemitism has no place in society in any form. From this stand, we must never waver.”

House leadership also released the following joint statement after passing the resolution:

“The State of Israel is an invaluable and trusted ally of the United States and a beacon of democracy in the Middle East. The cowardly October 7th attacks on civilians and visitors, including American citizens, carried out by Hamas, an established terror organization rooted deeply in antisemitic philosophy, resulted in the deadliest day for Jewish people since the horrors of the Holocaust. House Republicans condemn these unprovoked attacks and reaffirm Kansas’ support and cooperation with the State of Israel. Additionally, we unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist, defend itself, and protect its citizens from terrorism and harm. Since the Hamas terror attacks, antisemitism has risen by 400% nationwide, resulting in increased security measures for our local Jewish communities. We reject all antisemitism in any of its grotesque forms and stand united with Jewish people in Kansas and throughout the world. House Republicans stand steadfast in solidarity with the State of Israel and the Jewish people and offer our continued prayers for safety, peace, and healing for our strongest Middle Eastern ally as they defend their freedom and democratic way of life.”

However, some lawmakers who voted against the proposal said the resolution does not account for innocent Palestinians, who have also lost their lives.

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn (D-Overland Park) said she would resolve for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, and the opening of borders to humanitarian aid.

“I unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist and self-determination… I condemn all the attacks of terror and violence perpetrated by Hamas and antisemitism everywhere… we must also acknowledge and mourn the deaths of Palestinian civilians,” said Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park. “I’m a proponent of peace and of a negotiated political solution, the political solution that protects the human rights and political self-determination of both peoples.”

Rep. Dennis Highberger (D-Lawrence) offered an amendment that would have called on the U.S. government to reaffirm its commitment to helping achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. It would have also included language that recognizes the deaths of over 20,000 people in the Gaza Strip, as well as Palestinian Christians who were killed by an air strike on Oct. 19. However, the amendment was rejected.

Highberger was one of the 14 Democrats who voted against the resolution in the House.

Meanwhile, five Democrats and one Republican voted against the Senate’s version of the resolution.

Sen. Marci Francisco (D-Lawrence) said in her remarks that the resolution seemed to be more “political theater” than substance. She also voiced her opposition to the process in which Monday’s debate ensued, stating that the resolution was presented with “little advance notice” and no opportunity for public hearings.

“Kansans can do little to demand the unconditional safe return of the hostages and certainly should consider withholding a placement of all blame before we learn of the findings of the International Court of Justice regarding allegations of genocide,” Sen. Francisco said. “I do believe, however, that the legislature should address concerns of threats and safety. My Senate district has a diverse constituency, and because it includes the University of Kansas, I have both Israeli and Palestinian people as residents. As I see it, the State’s priority is for everyone to be physically safe, and to have an opportunity to peacefully express their views. I hope we focus on those during the rest of the session.”