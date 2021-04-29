Kansas lawmakers react after President Biden’s speech to Congress

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) — President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening. You can see the full speech here.

Following his speech, U.S. Representatives and Senators from Kansas released statements.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas:

“Pledges for unity mean nothing without listening to those with opposing points of view, finding common ground with them and agreeing to compromises. The President demonstrated he was unwilling to work with Republicans by forcing his partisan $1.9 trillion relief package through Congress without a single Republican vote. Overreaching, partisan legislation that costs trillions of taxpayer dollars isn’t the right path forward. While I am eager to work with the President and my colleagues on improving America’s infrastructure, the President’s $2.3 trillion proposal isn’t affordable, and it isn’t infrastructure. I also agree that we should focus on supporting families and education, but these things are achieved through creating jobs and opportunities, not by adding an additional $1.8 trillion spending package. Even amidst this divisive political climate, I’ve seen through my work on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that we are capable of working together to get things done, especially on behalf of our nations’ veterans. I am committed to working with the President to continue serving our veterans by further implementing the MISSION Act, improving care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure and improving VA accessibility for minority and women veterans.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas:

“This was the lowest energy speech I have ever personally heard on the House floor. Obviously, this was a speech about government control of our lives. What we heard tonight from President Biden was more of his pitch to sell his partisan wish list that raises taxes, spends more money, increases regulations, and pushes the American people to government dependency. History will record President Biden as having spent more money than any other President in U.S. history in his first 100 days – all at the expense of the American taxpayer.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas 2nd District:

“President Biden’s speech was disconnected from reality. He spoke about once-in-a-generation chances to reshape American society in his progressive worldview. Yet, he glossed over the trillions in wasteful government spending being proposed. That borrowed taxpayer money will place an unsustainable burden on the backs of our children and grandchildren, robbing them of the same incredible opportunities our country gave us. The men and women of Kansas and Americans across the country make difficult decisions every single day of their lives in order to balance their checkbooks. The Biden Administration must stop abdicating its responsibility and start making those same difficult decisions.”

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas 3rd District:

“I’ve been proud to work with President Biden on his number one priority: responding to our health and economic crisis. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the Administration’s leadership, we are finally starting to turn the corner of this pandemic. The last 100 days have been about getting shots into people’s arms, money into people’s pockets, and relief to people who need it. We can’t let up now. Lives are being saved, families are beginning to reunite and hug each other again, and our economy is starting to turn around.

Our work must continue, especially to help the small businesses that have been hit the hardest by this crisis. Tonight, we heard the President talk about a transformational jobs and infrastructure package that will build our economy back better than before, create good-paying jobs, and tackle climate change. We’re facing multiple crises as a country, but we also have the opportunity to make meaningful, long-lasting investments in our infrastructure that will help our economy recovery so it can work better for everyone, just as we did after that Great Depression. I was also glad to hear about his plans for investing in education, childcare and health care affordability. These are all important priorities that I look forward to working on with President Biden and my colleagues from both parties in the coming months.”

Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kansas 1st District:

“Pres Biden made it clear last night. He wants to expand the federal government and raise taxes. He wants the government involved in your life from cradle to grave and raise taxes to pay for it.”