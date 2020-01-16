Live Now
WATCH: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly presents 2020 State of the State address
Kansas lawmakers react to latest impeachment development of President Trump

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – U.S. lawmakers are moving forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Today the House voted 228 to 193 to send the two articles to the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

The two articles of impeachment against Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Both Kansas congressmen Ron Estes and Roger Marshall voted against the resolution.

“I’m just nauseated,” Marshall said. “I’m so ready to be done with this, I hope this is the last chapter on this side of the Capitol for the whole charade,” he said.

“Impeachment is a serious thing it should only be done in a serious case and this really just smacks at politics,” Estes said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the Resolution and physically walked them to the Senate chambers Wednesday.

