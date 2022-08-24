WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to eliminate $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually. Kansas lawmakers have released statements to make their thoughts heard.

Senator Jerry Moran said in a news release via Twitter this move will only increase inflation:

“There is no doubt that times are hard for many young Americans,” the release said. “but canceling student loans is unfair to the millions of Americans who worked their way through college, chose careers that didn’t require a college degree, saved money and paid off their own debt, or enlisted in the military. President Biden’s $300 billion student loan handout will fuel inflation and do nothing to actually lower the cost of higher education.”

Rep. Ron Estes also released a statement via news release”

“Thanks to destructive Democrat policies, Kansans are losing $8,761 per year to Bidenflation, will pay higher taxes for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act and are now paying off others’ college debt,” said Estes. “This election-year gimmick does nothing for Kansans who worked through school to avoid debt, took side jobs to pay off loans early after graduating or chose to invest in other career paths outside of a four-year degree.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor of Kansas in the 2022 election, posted a series of tweets:

“The party of Joe Biden and Laura Kelly today laid out their plan to make YOU, the hardworking taxpayer, pay back $300 billion in other people’s student loans. So shameless to buy votes like this — and so unfair to families and students who paid their own way, like by joining the military to pay for college. Plus they want 87,000 new taxpayer-funded IRS agents to audit you. They just don’t get it — Kansas families are struggling and the government just keeps spending more and more.”

Sen. Roger Marshall did not release a statement but said in a tweet, “this is an unfair decision that will award certain borrowers and punish many hardworking Americans. It will exacerbate inflation and drive our nation further into debt.”