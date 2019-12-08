Kansas lawmakers seeking federal offices free to raise money

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers who are running for federal office are free to accept campaign contributions from lobbyists despite a state rule limiting such contributions during the legislative session.

The state limit doesn’t apply to federal elections. So state Senate President Susan Wagle, Sen. Barbara Bollier and state Rep. Troy Waymaster are all free to raise money for their Congressional campaigns.

Wagle, a Republican, and Bollier, a Democrat, are both running for U.S. Senate.

Waymaster is a Republican running for Congress, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said the lawmakers running for federal office should voluntarily refrain from raising lobbyist cash during the session.

