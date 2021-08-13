Kansas redistricting to focus on Democrat, cut rural clout

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media after depositing her advance ballot in Mission, Kan. Rep. Davids tested positive Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation. Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms and that she got tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Ten years of population shifts will boost the clout of the Kansas City and Wichita areas in Kansas politics and fuel a fight over redrawing the district of the only Democrat representing the state in Congress.

The Republican-controlled Legislature must use census data released this week to redraw congressional and legislative districts next year. The 3rd Congressional District represented by Democrat Sharice Davids, is now overpopulated. If GOP state lawmakers remain united, they will set the new lines.

Meanwhile, the new census figures suggest Johnson County could gain three Kansas House seats and a Kansas Senate seat, and Sedgwick County could gain a House seat.