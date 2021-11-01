Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman out of jail following domestic battery incident

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A lightning rod for controversy since his election in 2020, Kansas State Rep. Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday night in Overland Park.

He is now charged with domestic battery, according to court documents.

According to staff at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman, who had already spent two nights in jail, reported a symptom of COVID-19 and entered the jail’s COVID-19 protocol.

This led to confusion if his arraignment would happen on Monday. Instead, his attorney attended the hearing, entering a not guilty plea and secured his client’s release on a $1,000 bond.

Coleman is required to attend his next court hearing scheduled for Dec. 22.

Coleman is extremely active on Twitter and has a campaign video pinned at the top of his profile.

“My name is Aaron Coleman. I’m the state representative for Turner and Argentine. I carry the people’s voice to Topeka in the state’s capital,” Coleman said in the introductory video.

Below the campaign video, Coleman posted a tweet just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the middle of a thread accusing others of abusing him.

Friends, I ask you to write-in Aaron Coleman on your ballot for #Turner School Board on Tuesday

Once elected, I'll FIGHT to purge child abuse from our schools. I believe when criminal conduct is discovered in gov, it is leadership that is accountable and should be replaced #ksleg pic.twitter.com/asBty34Hls — Rep. Aaron Coleman 🌹✡️ (@Aaron4KS37) October 30, 2021

“This deficiency makes it difficult to express to the world the love that I hold in my tender heart. It makes it even harder to form and maintain meaningful relationships, including romantic relationships. #ksleg,” Coleman tweeted.

About 18 hours later, Overland Park police arrested Coleman for domestic battery, filing court documents saying he “did then and there unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily harm to a person or knowingly cause physical contact with such person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

The criminal complaint continues with an abbreviated name of the person who was allegedly targeted “with whom the defendant is or has been in a dating relationship, or the defendant and such person are family or household members which constitutes a domestic violence offense.”

A police report of the incident has not yet been made available and details are thin but this situation joins the laundry list of other accusations made against the surprise election winner long denounced by democrats, his one-time party affiliation.

Other accusations include revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, threatening a “hit” against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.

Coleman has said in the past that he has grown in the face of these scandals but has also been unapologetic about how he provokes people being a political figure.

“Whether or not people are fit or unfit to serve in office, that is a decision made by the people,” Coleman said in November 2020.

Attorneys representing Coleman have not responded to a request for comment.

Coleman will have to participate in a mental health evaluation and other mental health programming as a condition of his release.