Kansas Rep. Tracey Mann to host Big First listening tour

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Representative Tracey Mann will host 13 town hall meetings next week to hear from Kansans.

Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations. More town halls in other counties within the First First Congressional District will be scheduled in the coming months.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Town Hall Schedule

Barton County

Where: Great Bend Chamber of Commerce

1125 Williams Street | Great Bend, KS

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Rush County

Where: Barbed Wire Museum

120 First Street | LaCrosse, KS

Time: 9:45 a.m.

Ness County

Where: High Plains Farm Credit

101 Eagle Drive | Ness City, KS

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Lane County

Where: Joy Center – West Room

144 North First Street | Dighton, KS

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Scott County

Where: Scott County Library

110 West 8th Street | Scott City, KS

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Wichita County

Where: Wichita County Community Building

502 M Street | Leoti, KS

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Greeley County

Where: Dixon Drug – Redeeming Grounds Coffee

422 Broadway Avenue | Tribune, KS

Time: 3:30 p.m. MT

Wallace County

Where: The Farmhouse Restaurant – Back Room

1685 US Highway 40 | Sharon Springs, KS

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Town Hall Schedule

Sherman County

Where: Goodland Public Library

812 Broadway Avenue | Goodland, KS

Time: 8:45 a.m. MT

Thomas County

Where: Colby Event Center – Meeting Rooms

1200 South Franklin Avenue | Colby, KS

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Logan County

Where: Logan County Courthouse – Meeting Room

710 West 2nd Street | Oakley, KS

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Sheridan County

Where: Sheridan County Library – Meeting Room

801 Royal Avenue | Hoxie, KS

Time: 4:45 p.m.