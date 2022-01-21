Kansas Rep. Tracey Mann to host Big First listening tour

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Representative Tracey Mann will host 13 town hall meetings next week to hear from Kansans.
Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations. More town halls in other counties within the First First Congressional District will be scheduled in the coming months.
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Town Hall Schedule
Barton County
Where: Great Bend Chamber of Commerce
1125 Williams Street | Great Bend, KS
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Rush County
Where: Barbed Wire Museum
120 First Street | LaCrosse, KS
Time: 9:45 a.m.
Ness County
Where: High Plains Farm Credit
101 Eagle Drive | Ness City, KS
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Lane County
Where: Joy Center – West Room
144 North First Street | Dighton, KS
Time: 12:45 p.m.
Scott County
Where: Scott County Library
110 West 8th Street | Scott City, KS
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Wichita County
Where: Wichita County Community Building
502 M Street | Leoti, KS
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Greeley County
Where: Dixon Drug – Redeeming Grounds Coffee
422 Broadway Avenue | Tribune, KS
Time: 3:30 p.m. MT
Wallace County
Where: The Farmhouse Restaurant – Back Room
1685 US Highway 40 | Sharon Springs, KS
Time: 5:00 p.m. MT
Thursday, January 27, 2022 Town Hall Schedule
Sherman County
Where: Goodland Public Library
812 Broadway Avenue | Goodland, KS
Time: 8:45 a.m. MT
Thomas County
Where: Colby Event Center – Meeting Rooms
1200 South Franklin Avenue | Colby, KS
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Logan County
Where: Logan County Courthouse – Meeting Room
710 West 2nd Street | Oakley, KS
Time: 12:45 p.m.
Sheridan County
Where: Sheridan County Library – Meeting Room
801 Royal Avenue | Hoxie, KS
Time: 4:45 p.m.
Graham County
Where: Average Joes’
222 North Pomeroy Avenue | Hill City, KS
Time: 6:15 p.m.